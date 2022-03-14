Fixed 'Esau' card-vanishing bug.
Stacks of cards no longer calculate multiples of their aspect when determining if you can put em in a slot.
Fixed crash on exiting Mansus.
Reduced log spam.
Cultist Simulator update for 14 March 2022
2022.3.l.1 LAKME
Patchnotes via Steam Community
