Cultist Simulator update for 14 March 2022

2022.3.l.1 LAKME

2022.3.l.1 LAKME

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed 'Esau' card-vanishing bug.
Stacks of cards no longer calculate multiples of their aspect when determining if you can put em in a slot.
Fixed crash on exiting Mansus.
Reduced log spam.

Changed files in this update

Cultist Simulator Windows Depot 718671
  • Loading history…
Cultist Simulator OSX Depot 718672
  • Loading history…
Cultist Simulator Linux Depot 718673
  • Loading history…
