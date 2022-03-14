Hey everyone, we've completely rebalanced Space Choice. It's now more in line with the casual space strategy game we originally set out to make. You have more time to make decisions and decisions should be more impactful. As well, all game elements have been rebalanced to accommodate this. Also, many bug fixes that should make the experience more pleasant.
Space Choice: Data Analyzer update for 14 March 2022
Update notes for March 14th, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
