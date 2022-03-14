 Skip to content

Drone Wars update for 14 March 2022

Patch 2.2.2.8

Patch 2.2.2.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimised human game modes. Should now be possible to play HvH modes without dropping to 20 fps lol
  • Increased human recoil.
  • Increased chinook helicopter sound effect volume.
  • Fixed an issue where you sometimes got default item drop notification.
  • Other minor changes.

We noticed most people seem to really enjoy playing as human, so we plan to add more weapon variation for human character class and also rework the combat animation system for humans.
We also plan to add the ability to crouch and vault.

Feel free to let us know if there is anything you would like to be added or tweaked in future updates :)

Drone Wars Content Depot 1155581
