Changelog for 14-03-2022

14-03-2022
Added:
- Added 'You are below OVR Toolkit's minimum requirements' warning for users with a GPU that has less than 6GB of VRAM. (OVR Toolkit uses only 400MB, but 6GB is required for SteamVR + OVRT + VRChat realistically - This is the more real world value to advertise!)
Changes:
- Improved battery health monitoring. (This should help provide more accurate time remaining values)
- Improved saving of desktop captures of monitors that are on another GPU.
Bug fixes:
- Added catching for an OSC error when 127.0.0.1 is an invalid address. (??)
- Fixed launcher window sometimes not minimizing to tray automatically 5 seconds after startup completes.
- Fixed launcher window minimizing if you are in the Settings or How To menus.
- Fixed tray icon remaining visible after application close.
Changed files in this update