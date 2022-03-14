 Skip to content

OVR Toolkit update for 14 March 2022

Changelog for 14-03-2022

Last edited by Wendy

14-03-2022

Added:

  • Added 'You are below OVR Toolkit's minimum requirements' warning for users with a GPU that has less than 6GB of VRAM. (OVR Toolkit uses only 400MB, but 6GB is required for SteamVR + OVRT + VRChat realistically - This is the more real world value to advertise!)

Changes:

  • Improved battery health monitoring. (This should help provide more accurate time remaining values)
  • Improved saving of desktop captures of monitors that are on another GPU.

Bug fixes:

  • Added catching for an OSC error when 127.0.0.1 is an invalid address. (??)
  • Fixed launcher window sometimes not minimizing to tray automatically 5 seconds after startup completes.
  • Fixed launcher window minimizing if you are in the Settings or How To menus.
  • Fixed tray icon remaining visible after application close.

