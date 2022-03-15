Update 0.15.8

New Content
- Rocket Rifle – prototype
- Large Launcher – prototype
- New Skin Materials
Balance Changes
- Armor Gear Specialization – scaling reduced to +7 per 5 Gear Power (was +10 Armor per 5 Gear Power)
- Rogue Shotgun structure damage multiplier lowered to (30%) was (60%)
- Poison Dart damage type switched to True Damage (was Energy Damage)
- Assassin Edge – bonus damage from triggered passive lowered to (40% to 60%) was (50% to 90%)
Bug Fixes
- Darkness Orb ability – outside of sphere now tinted based on enemy / ally allegiance
- Casting an ability while swapping weapons will no longer freeze the weapon swap animation
