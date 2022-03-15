 Skip to content

Revn update for 15 March 2022

Update 0.15.8

Update 0.15.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Rocket Rifle – prototype
  • Large Launcher – prototype
  • New Skin Materials

Balance Changes

  • Armor Gear Specialization – scaling reduced to +7 per 5 Gear Power (was +10 Armor per 5 Gear Power)
  • Rogue Shotgun structure damage multiplier lowered to (30%) was (60%)
  • Poison Dart damage type switched to True Damage (was Energy Damage)
  • Assassin Edge – bonus damage from triggered passive lowered to (40% to 60%) was (50% to 90%)

Bug Fixes

  • Darkness Orb ability – outside of sphere now tinted based on enemy / ally allegiance
  • Casting an ability while swapping weapons will no longer freeze the weapon swap animation

