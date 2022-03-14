Ceiling Lights & Shower Curtains.

Ceiling lights and shower curtains have now been added to the main branch. Enjoy!

Full patch notes :

0.06.22

Fixed Mitchell demolish action breaking tenant logic

This should also fix issues for players with previously broken tenant logic

Mortar can now be placed atop window lintels that aren’t set at the correct height (This should fix any brick only build issues players were having - the issue was caused by windows not being placed at their intended height)

0.06.21

Fixed save corruption caused by new shower additions

Showering visuals improved

0.06.2

Better holding sledge hammer animation

Improved tool visuals

Added ceiling lights

Added shower curtains

Roof planks ignore clipping with other roof planks, allowing cross-gable roof placement.

Greg