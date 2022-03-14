Ceiling Lights & Shower Curtains.

Ceiling lights and shower curtains have now been added to the main branch. Enjoy!
Full patch notes :
0.06.22
Fixed Mitchell demolish action breaking tenant logic
This should also fix issues for players with previously broken tenant logic
Mortar can now be placed atop window lintels that aren’t set at the correct height (This should fix any brick only build issues players were having - the issue was caused by windows not being placed at their intended height)
0.06.21
Fixed save corruption caused by new shower additions
Showering visuals improved
0.06.2
Better holding sledge hammer animation
Improved tool visuals
Added ceiling lights
Added shower curtains
Roof planks ignore clipping with other roof planks, allowing cross-gable roof placement.
Cheers,
Greg
Changed files in this update