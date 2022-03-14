 Skip to content

Battle Brothers update for 14 March 2022

Update 1.5.0.10

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some balance fine-tuning and fixes for things reported over the weekend.

  • Changed sickness times for imbibing anatomist potions to be slightly lower, as to make taking anatomist potions in the early parts of a campaign, when the Anatomist origin is at its weakest, less punishing.
  • Changed Orc Berserker anatomist potion to no longer trigger off of indirect damage, like from the Bleeding status effect.
  • Changed damage of Berserk Chain to 50-100, up from 40-100.
  • Fixed an issue where the Webknecht anatomist potion wasn't preventing an effect it should have.
  • Fixed the Oath of Distinction incorrectly granting experience for kills performed by wardogs.
  • Fixed several minor issues and typos with new events.

Changed files in this update

Battle Brothers Content Depot 365361
  
