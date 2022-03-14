Update 1.5.0.10

Some balance fine-tuning and fixes for things reported over the weekend.
- Changed sickness times for imbibing anatomist potions to be slightly lower, as to make taking anatomist potions in the early parts of a campaign, when the Anatomist origin is at its weakest, less punishing.
- Changed Orc Berserker anatomist potion to no longer trigger off of indirect damage, like from the Bleeding status effect.
- Changed damage of Berserk Chain to 50-100, up from 40-100.
- Fixed an issue where the Webknecht anatomist potion wasn't preventing an effect it should have.
- Fixed the Oath of Distinction incorrectly granting experience for kills performed by wardogs.
- Fixed several minor issues and typos with new events.
Changed files in this update