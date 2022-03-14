This patch contains updated art for VolTitan's special attacks alongside some other arts along with new achievements
Foot Fetish Fortress VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 update for 14 March 2022
Redraw, and achievements patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
FFF VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 Windows Depot 1831102
- Loading history…
FFF VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 Mac Depot 1831103
- Loading history…
FFF VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 Linux Depot 1831104
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update