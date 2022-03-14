 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Foot Fetish Fortress VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 update for 14 March 2022

Redraw, and achievements patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8367483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch contains updated art for VolTitan's special attacks alongside some other arts along with new achievements

Changed files in this update

FFF VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 Windows Depot 1831102
  • Loading history…
FFF VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 Mac Depot 1831103
  • Loading history…
FFF VolTitan Vs. The Jundoh Empire Volume 1 Linux Depot 1831104
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.