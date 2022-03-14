Update 0.994: Broken Zolf, fixed Bubak

Howdy good people (and beasts),
This update is focused around improvements and bugfixes, but we still managed to squeeze in a few new thingies. Let’s jump right into it!
New Stuff:
- New event with exclusive Zolf skin to acquire.
- New show-off: Flag of Ukraine.
Changes/Upgrades:
- Feedback system rebuilt into ‘Bug-report' system. You can use it as before, but apart from the message, it will automatically send us the screenshot and the .log file. It works for Android as well as the PC, both in match and in the main menu.
- Added visual effect of gaining currencies.
- When at max season level, Holstone rewards are disabled and you can’t get any more of them.
- Added all missing translations for all supported languages.
- Redesigned the cards you don’t have; they now look like the back of a card, and are more readable in general. Also improved the rarity effects on them.
- Increased level cap from 45 to 55.
BugFixes:
- Game occasionally hangs at the end of match - Fixed.
- Game sometimes hangs at the beginning of the turn (aka “pause bug”) - Fixed (not sure if we found all the causes, but we got two major ones (thanks to your feedback) and fixed them).
- Sometimes Bubak’s Hurt ray doesn’t trigger - Fixed.
- When canceling search while the match is starting, sometimes it causes permanent search for the other players - Fixed.
- Sometimes a text cloud stays on screen for the whole match - Fixed.
- In rare cases, the chest's “buy” button in Shoppe stops working - Fixed.
- In rare cases it is possible to get a ‘no-text’ reward from a chest (which everyone has from the start) - Fixed.
- Character card can partially go above the top edge of the screen - Fixed.
- Badly adjusted match UI on some very big resolutions - Fixed.
- Vampiric potion description doesn’t open at all - Fixed.
- Sometimes in MyBeast menu, a wrong Shi skin card is displayed - Fixed
- Sometimes you can see your beast behind the text after a prematurely ended match - Fixed.
- Asian glyphs not visible in the top bar during the match - Fixed.
- Flipped players names order in pre-match screen - Fixed.
- Avatars on reward cards are darkened - Fixed.
That’s it for now. I promise no more smaller updates before 1.0. Get ready for the premiere - it’s coming soon!
marcin (Tinek) Michalski
