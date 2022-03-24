Higher speed, better controls, improved gameplay and more!

Thank you so much for playing Snake Man’s Adventure! We are listening to the community and working hard to continuously improve the game! This update focusses on gameplay and accessibility, but also brings some graphical polishing here and there. We hope you are enjoying the changes! Stay tuned for further updates to come!
Detailed Change Log:
- Improved jump mechanics, more precise controls, higher gravity
- Increased speed of moving platforms
- Added auto-save points to all level transitions
- Added smoother animations for main character and new transitions
- Added animation for collecting heart containers
- Improved overall enemy collision, adjusted collision masks for all enemies
- Allowed hitting enemies while invincible
- Improved double-jump: Now allowing second jump after jumping on enemy
- Fixed collision bug for using the dash on end boss
- Tweaked camera for better overview while running / falling
- Added title animations for all menus
- Added additional facial expressions for characters during dialogue scenes
- Added animation when switching character portraits during dialogue scenes
- Added auto-pause, when activating Steam overlay
- Added auto-pause and disconnect message, when controller is disconnected
- Added support for Steam screenshot functionality
- Added raising sound-pitch, when jumping on multiple enemies in a row
- Small changes in level design for better gameplay
- Various small fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update