Updated polling data, Icons on policy effects plus balance changes.

Here is a complete list of the improvements to the game for this version: (1.49)
- The likelihood of the 'School Shooting' event is now boosted by low Mental Health, not just low Health is general.
- The highest form of selective schooling now has a negative impact (long term) on Mental health due to childhood pressure.
- Health is no longer a factor in state pension cost, as the impact is already modeled more accurately by lifespan.
- Updated star ratings for difficulty for each map.
- Changes to many variables that make health levels harder to fix.
- The Driverless cars situation now raises obesity (less walking).
- Reduced impact of State Schools on Unemployment.
- Increased impact of Technology on Unemployment.
- Increased impact of Driverless Cars on Unemployment.
- Reduced impact of Vertical Farm Subsidies on Unemployment.
- Added new UI to the select replacement minister screen to show each minister's suitability for the current job.
- The UK now no longer starts the game with citizenship for sale, as the Uk government has now scrapped this policy in the real world.
- The calculation for ministerial effectiveness is now spread over 3 turns, so there is not a sudden crash for a whole department if someone resigns or is fired.
- Reduced the impact of Enterprise Investment Scheme on income of self employed and high income voters.
- Reduced the income effects of school tax credits and faith school subsidies.
- Free bus passes no longer impact those on low incomes, just retired people, and costs are scaled by number of retired people.
- Increased the impact of lifespan improvements on the cost of state pensions and social care.
- Increased impact of Cryptocurrency Adoption on Organized Crime, Internet Crime and Tax Evasion.
- Fake News now feeds into Violent Crime.
- Increased impact of Technology on Healthcare Demand, and sloped it more.
- In-game options screen now has UI animation slider
- New optional UI element (can be disabled in options), showing icons next to each effect UI strip in the game.
- After playing one game, the player now has a new option on the start game screen, where they can choose a new cabinet in the first turn for free.
- Fixed crash when using the back button on a window after opening and closing the polls window.
- Added new voter distribution data bubbles to the background on polls screen to better illustrate how soft your support might be.
