Democracy 4 update for 14 March 2022

Updated polling data, Icons on policy effects plus balance changes.

Democracy 4 update for 14 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is a complete list of the improvements to the game for this version: (1.49)

  1. The likelihood of the 'School Shooting' event is now boosted by low Mental Health, not just low Health is general.
  2. The highest form of selective schooling now has a negative impact (long term) on Mental health due to childhood pressure.
  3. Health is no longer a factor in state pension cost, as the impact is already modeled more accurately by lifespan.
  4. Updated star ratings for difficulty for each map.
  5. Changes to many variables that make health levels harder to fix.
  6. The Driverless cars situation now raises obesity (less walking).
  7. Reduced impact of State Schools on Unemployment.
  8. Increased impact of Technology on Unemployment.
  9. Increased impact of Driverless Cars on Unemployment.
  10. Reduced impact of Vertical Farm Subsidies on Unemployment.
  11. Added new UI to the select replacement minister screen to show each minister's suitability for the current job.
  12. The UK now no longer starts the game with citizenship for sale, as the Uk government has now scrapped this policy in the real world.
  13. The calculation for ministerial effectiveness is now spread over 3 turns, so there is not a sudden crash for a whole department if someone resigns or is fired.
  14. Reduced the impact of Enterprise Investment Scheme on income of self employed and high income voters.
  15. Reduced the income effects of school tax credits and faith school subsidies.
  16. Free bus passes no longer impact those on low incomes, just retired people, and costs are scaled by number of retired people.
  17. Increased the impact of lifespan improvements on the cost of state pensions and social care.
  18. Increased impact of Cryptocurrency Adoption on Organized Crime, Internet Crime and Tax Evasion.
  19. Fake News now feeds into Violent Crime.
  20. Increased impact of Technology on Healthcare Demand, and sloped it more.
  21. In-game options screen now has UI animation slider
  22. New optional UI element (can be disabled in options), showing icons next to each effect UI strip in the game.

  1. After playing one game, the player now has a new option on the start game screen, where they can choose a new cabinet in the first turn for free.

  1. Fixed crash when using the back button on a window after opening and closing the polls window.
  2. Added new voter distribution data bubbles to the background on polls screen to better illustrate how soft your support might be.

