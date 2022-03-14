Difficult game ? Check it now *_*

Hello Survivors,
We had much feedback telling us that the game is so difficult and you can't unlock the pleasure room or get the fully naked model...
So, we made some balancing to make everyone happy!
**
- Wave 2: Remove hat.
- Wave 3: Remove socks.
- Wave 5: Remove clothes.
- Wave 7: Open the pleasure room
- Wave 10: Unlock the new sexy model.
- Wave 11 to 20: Challenge the leaderboard and try to finish the game.
**
**
- Added Exit game door.
- Reduce the price of ammo in Survival mode.
**
Enjoy
Changed files in this update