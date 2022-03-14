Update Version 8.0 !

Update Details
New system: Item recycling implemented
- This is a system to batch convert items in one's possession into other items of the same rarity.
- The system can be used by approaching a recycle box dropped by a boss or unique enemy.
Balance Adjustment
A cap has been placed on the rate of fire of weapons that appear with the Arc skill.
→Shotguns are now limited to 15/s (10 rate increase items)
→All others are 25/s.
Bug Fixes
The following bugs have been fixed
- A bug that caused the player's shooting sound to be omitted
- Bug that the effect of the Uncommon Item Overkill Explosion was not properly activated.
- Some bugs related to grapple skills
- Bug in which the torso of the ship does not become transparent
- Bug that the effects of the player's sniper rounds were unnatural.
Optimization-related
The following loads have been reduced
- Player bullets
- Fire Barrettes
- Arc skill bullets and effects
- Attribute Effects
