MechNest update for 14 March 2022

Update Version 8.0 !

Share · View all patches · Build 8367247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Details

New system: Item recycling implemented
  • This is a system to batch convert items in one's possession into other items of the same rarity.
  • The system can be used by approaching a recycle box dropped by a boss or unique enemy.

Balance Adjustment

A cap has been placed on the rate of fire of weapons that appear with the Arc skill.
→Shotguns are now limited to 15/s (10 rate increase items)
→All others are 25/s.

Bug Fixes

The following bugs have been fixed

  • A bug that caused the player's shooting sound to be omitted
  • Bug that the effect of the Uncommon Item Overkill Explosion was not properly activated.
  • Some bugs related to grapple skills
  • Bug in which the torso of the ship does not become transparent
  • Bug that the effects of the player's sniper rounds were unnatural.

Optimization-related

The following loads have been reduced

  • Player bullets
  • Fire Barrettes
  • Arc skill bullets and effects
  • Attribute Effects

