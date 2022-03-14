Update Version 8.0 !

Share · View all patches · Build 8367247 · Last edited 14 March 2022 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy

New system: Item recycling implemented

This is a system to batch convert items in one's possession into other items of the same rarity.

The system can be used by approaching a recycle box dropped by a boss or unique enemy.

Balance Adjustment

A cap has been placed on the rate of fire of weapons that appear with the Arc skill.

→Shotguns are now limited to 15/s (10 rate increase items)

→All others are 25/s.

Bug Fixes

The following bugs have been fixed

A bug that caused the player's shooting sound to be omitted

Bug that the effect of the Uncommon Item Overkill Explosion was not properly activated.

Some bugs related to grapple skills

Bug in which the torso of the ship does not become transparent

Bug that the effects of the player's sniper rounds were unnatural.

Optimization-related

The following loads have been reduced