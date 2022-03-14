Update 0.05 - Ant Farm, the second map on Zahar

Hi everyone,
We've added another map for Zahar! The map is full of dangerous ant hills, so be careful when mining!
If you complete the map you will gain the Prospector. A prospector turns rock mounds into iron or coal deposits.
New Content
New map "Ant Farm".
2 new enemies.
New research "Prospecting".
Prospector, a new unit that searches for iron and coal in rock mounds.
The prospector can be trained in the Furnace building.
Changes
- Combined towers now cost 10 gems.
- Some improvements made to the tutorial map.
- "Close" buttons added to some in-game menus.
- When scrolling through building ghosts using the scroll wheel, the building's name is now displayed.
- A bug that sometimes required the mine to be placed in the wrong location was fixed.
- When training defenders, to help you decide how many to train, the towers' occupation levels are displayed.
- The mine is now a movement obstacle.
- Scorch marks appear where explosions take place.
- Snow covered versions of the iron and coal deposits.
- Make saplings and cacti disappear faster after being chopped down.
- Cacti now give 2 wood instead of 1.
We hope you enjoy the new map!
A gameplay video is available at
As always, let us know if you find any bugs or have a suggestion for something to include.
Till next update,
André
Changed files in this update