PolyCore Defense update for 14 March 2022

Update 0.12.0 is live!

14 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • New map: Nightmare (3 paths)
  • Added a marker to the Perk menu when you can purchase new perks
  • Added multiple difficulties to the game
  • Easy
  • Normal
  • Hard

Easier difficulties will give the player more gold after each wave. And there will be fewer and less powerful enemies.
To completely ace a map; the map needs to be aced on all difficulties. But to unlock the next map, the previous map can be completed at any difficulty.

FIXES

  • Fixed tooltips not showing on the "Turret unlock screen"
  • Fixed an issue causing that unwanted action could be performed during the "Turret unlock screen"
  • Other minor fixes

