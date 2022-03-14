Update 0.12.0 is live!

NEW
- New map: Nightmare (3 paths)
- Added a marker to the Perk menu when you can purchase new perks
- Added multiple difficulties to the game
- Easy
- Normal
- Hard
Easier difficulties will give the player more gold after each wave. And there will be fewer and less powerful enemies.
To completely ace a map; the map needs to be aced on all difficulties. But to unlock the next map, the previous map can be completed at any difficulty.
FIXES
- Fixed tooltips not showing on the "Turret unlock screen"
- Fixed an issue causing that unwanted action could be performed during the "Turret unlock screen"
- Other minor fixes
