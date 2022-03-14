Update 1.3.6 Now Live!

Greetings, rulers of Mesopotamia!
Update 1.3.6 (14.3.2022) is now live.
Including:
- fixed possible wrong routes recalculation when changing road network during pause
- increased monument god local power range from 2 to 3
- show monument god power range automaticaly with opening related ui window
- show only god local bonus on tooltips when global bonus is not relevant
Till next time!
Changed files in this update