Nebuchadnezzar update for 14 March 2022

Update 1.3.6 Now Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, rulers of Mesopotamia!

Update 1.3.6 (14.3.2022) is now live.

Including:

  • fixed possible wrong routes recalculation when changing road network during pause
  • increased monument god local power range from 2 to 3
  • show monument god power range automaticaly with opening related ui window
  • show only god local bonus on tooltips when global bonus is not relevant

Till next time!

