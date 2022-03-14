Update Version 1.2.4
Timer
- There is now a toggle-able "Time Reached" bar that opens up the 4 locations in the game.
- A Timer has been added for reaching each of the 4 locations.
- All of the Timers reset back to 0 when you teleport Henry back to the Hub, this has been placed in the game for those who want to speedrun the game. This also comes as a Quality of Life patch as players will no longer need to go back to the Main Menu to start a New Game every time.
Teleportation
- On the Pause Menu, there is now an option "Tp to Hub" which teleports Henry back to the very bottom where Hilda is resting.
Pausing
- You can no longer pause the game when you are in the falling Animation, this has been done to prevent any bugs from occurring that may glitch the Quick Time Event when saving yourself.
World Changes
- The Wall Resets now Emit light when near.
- Moving into the cheese slices now Emits light.
- Willpower Checkpoints now have lighting that further reflects if it is active.
Customisation/Henry Effects
- Whenever Henry hits a Spike or a Slope, he will now glow brightly, then stop glowing once he hits the ground.
- There is now a particle effect that reflects Henry hitting a spike or slope which is based off Henry's current colour.
Changed files in this update