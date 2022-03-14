 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SquareMan update for 14 March 2022

Update Version 1.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8366607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update Version 1.2.4

Timer

  • There is now a toggle-able "Time Reached" bar that opens up the 4 locations in the game.
  • A Timer has been added for reaching each of the 4 locations.
  • All of the Timers reset back to 0 when you teleport Henry back to the Hub, this has been placed in the game for those who want to speedrun the game. This also comes as a Quality of Life patch as players will no longer need to go back to the Main Menu to start a New Game every time.

Teleportation

  • On the Pause Menu, there is now an option "Tp to Hub" which teleports Henry back to the very bottom where Hilda is resting.

Pausing

  • You can no longer pause the game when you are in the falling Animation, this has been done to prevent any bugs from occurring that may glitch the Quick Time Event when saving yourself.

World Changes

  • The Wall Resets now Emit light when near.
  • Moving into the cheese slices now Emits light.
  • Willpower Checkpoints now have lighting that further reflects if it is active.

Customisation/Henry Effects

  • Whenever Henry hits a Spike or a Slope, he will now glow brightly, then stop glowing once he hits the ground.
  • There is now a particle effect that reflects Henry hitting a spike or slope which is based off Henry's current colour.

Changed files in this update

SquareMan Content Depot 1778521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.