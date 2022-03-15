 Skip to content

Dirge update for 15 March 2022

Dirge v0.2 - New Monster: Wendigo

Share · View all patches · Build 8366172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.2.0.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.2.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-190-4447

[](Wendigo in his Cave)

New Monster: Wendigo

  • Regenerative Health
  • Health reaching zero only stuns instead of kills, unless it's from fire.
  • Can devour dead investigators or minions for extra health and energy.
  • A powerful forward leap that can knock investigators back.
  • Formidable multiple types of attacks.
  • A side dodge move to avoid attacks.
  • Three new tasks to kill the Wendigo: Flare Gun, Jerry Can, or Torch.

[](Wendigo Peeking in the House)

Additions

  • Added progress bar to monster attacks

[](Wendigo Howls at the Moon)

Changes

  • Armored Knights no longer spawn if minion multiplier is 0.
  • Resized spiral stair cases to address issues with players getting stuck and minions navigating.
  • Ping indicators now have spam timers.
  • Reduced health boost of +25 HP per investigator to +15.

Improvements

  • Spectators and spooktaters now have proper cursor text and icons.
  • Player group colors show in chat now as well.
  • Improved level startup process should help stuttering early in the match.
  • /stat command opened up to players to see their internal cache values for debugging.
  • Wall walking in main hall should no longer be possible.
  • Decreased size of Chat/Voip icons above characters.
  • Changed controls menu to be a single scrollable page to be easier on the eyes.
  • MORE BUCKETS

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where you could get stuck or a door/chest could get stuck if it was interacted with too quickly.
  • Fixed issue where sidebar tabs/text could duplicate and show multiple times.
  • GPU information now reflected correctly in debug reports.
  • Fixed bug where there was an extra "Spectator" in the Alive/Dead HUD
  • Fixed bug where .45 ACP ammo wouldn't always show in inventory.
  • Fixed bug where some doors did not play their sounds.

Internationalization

  • Added Polish

