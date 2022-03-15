Dirge v0.2 - New Monster: Wendigo

Version: 0.2.0.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.2.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-190-4447
[](Wendigo in his Cave)
New Monster: Wendigo
- Regenerative Health
- Health reaching zero only stuns instead of kills, unless it's from fire.
- Can devour dead investigators or minions for extra health and energy.
- A powerful forward leap that can knock investigators back.
- Formidable multiple types of attacks.
- A side dodge move to avoid attacks.
- Three new tasks to kill the Wendigo: Flare Gun, Jerry Can, or Torch.
[](Wendigo Peeking in the House)
Additions
- Added progress bar to monster attacks
[](Wendigo Howls at the Moon)
Changes
- Armored Knights no longer spawn if minion multiplier is 0.
- Resized spiral stair cases to address issues with players getting stuck and minions navigating.
- Ping indicators now have spam timers.
- Reduced health boost of +25 HP per investigator to +15.
Improvements
- Spectators and spooktaters now have proper cursor text and icons.
- Player group colors show in chat now as well.
- Improved level startup process should help stuttering early in the match.
- /stat command opened up to players to see their internal cache values for debugging.
- Wall walking in main hall should no longer be possible.
- Decreased size of Chat/Voip icons above characters.
- Changed controls menu to be a single scrollable page to be easier on the eyes.
- MORE BUCKETS
Fixes
- Fixed bug where you could get stuck or a door/chest could get stuck if it was interacted with too quickly.
- Fixed issue where sidebar tabs/text could duplicate and show multiple times.
- GPU information now reflected correctly in debug reports.
- Fixed bug where there was an extra "Spectator" in the Alive/Dead HUD
- Fixed bug where .45 ACP ammo wouldn't always show in inventory.
- Fixed bug where some doors did not play their sounds.
Internationalization
- Added Polish
