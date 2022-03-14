New update: Achievements

Hello everyone,
I've released a new build of the game with achievement! There are now seven in-game achievements to collect to track your progress. You can get them as the adventure continues.
Stay safe!
Patch Notes:
Added Steam Achievements
Changed files in this update