Koncolos: Prologue update for 14 March 2022

New update: Achievements

Build 8366151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I've released a new build of the game with achievement! There are now seven in-game achievements to collect to track your progress. You can get them as the adventure continues.

Stay safe!

Patch Notes:
Added Steam Achievements

