Drill Deal Patch notes 1.0.2

Dear Oil Rig Managers!
Today's patch includes fixes of some bugs. We hope you will enjoy the game and have fun!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where buildings on additional platforms sometimes would not appear after loading the game
- Fixed a bug where employees would get stuck at the clinic entrance when they became sick
- Fixed a bug where the saved keyboard bindings were not loading properly at the start of the game
- Fixed a bug where loading a game in a sandbox would sometimes cause the wrong enviro to be set.
- Fixed a bug where the material used on an Advanced Chemical Plant employee outfit sometimes reflected too much light at night
Best,
Drill Deal Dev Team
