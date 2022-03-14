 Skip to content

Drill Deal - Oil Tycoon update for 14 March 2022

Drill Deal Patch notes 1.0.2

Dear Oil Rig Managers!

Today's patch includes fixes of some bugs. We hope you will enjoy the game and have fun!

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where buildings on additional platforms sometimes would not appear after loading the game
  • Fixed a bug where employees would get stuck at the clinic entrance when they became sick
  • Fixed a bug where the saved keyboard bindings were not loading properly at the start of the game
  • Fixed a bug where loading a game in a sandbox would sometimes cause the wrong enviro to be set.
  • Fixed a bug where the material used on an Advanced Chemical Plant employee outfit sometimes reflected too much light at night

Best,
Drill Deal Dev Team

