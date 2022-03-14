Update, Version 20220314

English
#########Content##############
[Ghost of Kyiv] Enemy fighters will appear after you shoot down a few of their missiles.
[Ghost of Kyiv] Enemy fighters are equipped with AA weapons and they are not very dumb.
[Ghost of Kyiv] Increased player HP and maneuver speed.
#########System###############
Added a point-sprite collision check function.
[Ghost of Kyiv] Bullets vs Character collision now uses point-sprite collision calculation instead of previous box-box collision. The performance shall be optimized.
#########DEBUG###############
[Ghost of Kyiv] Fixed a bug that causes the game never ends.
简体中文
#########Content##############
【基辅的幽灵】敌机会在一些导弹被击毁后出现。
【基辅的幽灵】敌机装备有防空武器并且AI不是很呆。
【基辅的幽灵】增加了主角战机的生命值和敏捷度。
#########System###############
加入了点对精灵的碰撞检测函数
【基辅的幽灵】子弹对角色的碰撞现在使用点对精灵检测，而非此前的盒子对盒子检测。从而可以优化效率。
#########DEBUG###############
【基辅的幽灵】修复了一个可能导致游戏无法结束的BUG
