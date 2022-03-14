 Skip to content

3DMark Vantage update for 14 March 2022

SystemInfo 5.47

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UL benchmarks use a component called SystemInfo to identify the hardware in your system. This patch updates SystemInfo to version 5.47.

  • This update adds a workaround for an issue affecting ASUS G14 (2022) laptops that causes the maximum screen brightness to be reduced after requesting display information via the Windows API. As far as we know, no other models are affected.

If you have a device affected by this issue, you should contact ASUS support to help you reset your display panel firmware. https://www.asus.com/support/

Changed files in this update

