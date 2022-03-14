 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Breaking Newton update for 14 March 2022

V 1.05 Minor changes

Share · View all patches · Build 8365607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor update.

  • Fix Menu movement after select.
  • Fix Music in Adventure stage.

Changed files in this update

Breaking Newton Content Depot 1860711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.