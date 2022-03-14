 Skip to content

Coronation update for 14 March 2022

Patch 0.16.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Size of shields reduced back to its original size.

Fixes:

  • Current horses in the world are cleared due to a bug that let them spawn excessively.
  • Increased net update frequency of player characters from 20 to 60 times per second, to reduce the lag appearance of a player.
  • Mounted villagers having invisible horses after being too far away.
  • Rebuilding stables allowed more horses to spawn without checking the number of stables.
  • Horses spawning above the limit of max population.
  • Teleport to Caringtown and Unstuck not working.
  • Current horse population doubling after relogging in.

