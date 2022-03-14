Patch 0.16.1

Changes:
- Size of shields reduced back to its original size.
Fixes:
- Current horses in the world are cleared due to a bug that let them spawn excessively.
- Increased net update frequency of player characters from 20 to 60 times per second, to reduce the lag appearance of a player.
- Mounted villagers having invisible horses after being too far away.
- Rebuilding stables allowed more horses to spawn without checking the number of stables.
- Horses spawning above the limit of max population.
- Teleport to Caringtown and Unstuck not working.
- Current horse population doubling after relogging in.
Changed files in this update