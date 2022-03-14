Update - ver.1.1.0

Greetings players!
We have an exciting major update on Monday, 14th March 2022!
We are bringing you guys a fresh new experience with this new gameplay addition of new types of notes and modes, hope you guys have fun and keep enjoying Blast Beat!
Update Details
- Added two new kinds of notes
"Hard notes" are notes that are harder than usual and need to be destroyed with a lightning-fast punch!
"Guard Notes" is a barrier that appears when you cross your arm in front of your chest.
- Added new tutorials regarding the new notes
- Added option for the new game modes
"Normal mode" will have all the notes, including the new Hard notes and Guard Notes
"Exercise mode" will be the old game mode where there won't be any Hard and Guard Notes
Improvement
- Adjusted all Boss melee attack intervals in all modes.
- Adjusted the collision detection of the keeper's melee attack in all modes.
- Adjusted the score balance gained by Punch, Squat, and Spin Rush.
- Added mode selection and modified the stage selection in the main UI
- Adjusted the notes section on the result screen to be more detailed
Future updates
March 2022
- Add 4-5 new songs
- Add High-Load mode (limitation of punch speed and angle mode)
- Improve UI and operability
April 2022
- Add 4-5 new songs
After May 2022
- Add more new songs and stages periodically
- Add more gauntlets and enemy colors periodically
- Custom Songs Support!!
Thank you for your continued support and happy gaming!
Changed files in this update