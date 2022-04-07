 Skip to content

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 update for 7 April 2022

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 has been updated to Ver 1.4.1!

Build 8365022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Updated April 7, 2022)
Ver 1.4.1

  • Added support for new DLC.
