Electron update for 14 March 2022

Nightly Build #30 - Mar 14, 2022

Nightly Build #30 - Mar 14, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good Evening Pilots!

Tonight's update brings various visual improvements to the game, as well as planetary visuals (Which are procedural) are now multi-threaded.

Full details can be found [here!](electron.triangle4.com)

Happy Exploring!

