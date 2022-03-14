Nightly Build #30 - Mar 14, 2022

Good Evening Pilots!
Tonight's update brings various visual improvements to the game, as well as planetary visuals (Which are procedural) are now multi-threaded.
Full details can be found [here!](electron.triangle4.com)
Happy Exploring!
