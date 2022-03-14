 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 14 March 2022

Critical Save Bug Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a critical save game bug that led to all kinds of strange issues
  • Fixed: another save/load bug that sometimes loaded into false night (i.e. you couldn't play for the first day after loading) or triggered monsters in the morning after loading
  • Fixed: all scroll bars now work in the same direction
  • Sandbox game duration reduced to 99 days - I think that's long enough, and going above that could lead to all kinds of problems (in statistics and in-game value storage such as the gamelog - it's not a hard limit, 80 or 120 days would be fine as well, but 99 is a nice number)
  • Fixed several bugs in how prices on the market are calculated (they won't change so quickly now, and will never go to zero)
  • Fixed several small display and visual bugs

