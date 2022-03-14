 Skip to content

Ring of Titans update for 14 March 2022

v0.40 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.40 ( Mar 13th, 2022 )
General Changes

  • Won't give any details, but working on some anti-cheat improvements.
  • Custom games are in! Simply target someone in a lobby, right click their unit frame and challenge them to a match.
    -> Custom matches work for parties too, so if you party up first and both parties are the same size, it should work!
    -> No exp/obols/rating from custom games!
    Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where Sweeping Revenge was only stunning for 1.5s (instead of 3s as intended).
  • Fixed a bug where Kanna could swap to Improved Righteous Shield after already using Righteous Shield for extra shielding.

Ring of Titans Content Depot 1460551
