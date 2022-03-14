v0.40 Patch Notes

v0.40 ( Mar 13th, 2022 )
General Changes
- Won't give any details, but working on some anti-cheat improvements.
- Custom games are in! Simply target someone in a lobby, right click their unit frame and challenge them to a match.
-> Custom matches work for parties too, so if you party up first and both parties are the same size, it should work!
-> No exp/obols/rating from custom games!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Sweeping Revenge was only stunning for 1.5s (instead of 3s as intended).
- Fixed a bug where Kanna could swap to Improved Righteous Shield after already using Righteous Shield for extra shielding.
Changed files in this update