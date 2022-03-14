 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Divinity Chronicles: Journey to the West update for 14 March 2022

Weekly Update! 2022-03-13

Share · View all patches · Build 8364138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! This is the first week of release! Thank you everyone for your support and feedback! This week we focus on fixing bugs, optimizing performance and cleaning up text.

Optimization

  • Purge effect assets in entrance scene to reduce memory usage
  • Optimize image asset memory usage
  • Add lifespan for image assets
  • Improve scene loading performance
  • And many other optimization fixes

Balance

Game Logic

  • In the event of death, consume resurrect consumables first before triggering resurrect relics.
  • Trial 1: Add 1 common Attack card to the initial deck.
  • Event “Lord of Chaos”: limit to remove up to 5 card from deck, and increase the price (5 Max HP->8 Max HP)

Wukong

  • Leverage Strength: apply discount factor to the damage scalar.

White Dragon

  • No balance patch.

Holy Monk

  • Transcendent: effect can’t accumulate anymore
  • Tough decision: the curse card is shuffled to draw card instead of hand

Neutral Card

  • Divine Beads: reduce energy cost to 0

NPC

  • Skeleton Queen: more attack intent
  • Buddha of Future: Inner Peace now applies 3 deflect instead of 5 deflect.

Companion

  • Peach Fairy: enhance and redesign her cards

Relics

  • Golden Robe: redesign Golden Robe entirely
  • Fortune Spell: now can’t be sold after use

Consumables

  • Cursed Human Rib: enhance effect (3->5 curses)

Bug Fixes

Game logic bug fixes

  • Fix a bug when Chained Attack is played under AOE
  • Fix achievement bugs
  • Update leaderboard
  • Fix no-exit by pressing the escape key

Localization and text bug fixes

  • Fix tutorial text
  • Typo fix for UI
  • Typo and description fix for relic and consumables
  • Text bug fix for White Dragon’s Talent Tree

UI and Effects bug fixes

  • Backpack UI fix for hover and auto-hide* Fix some player effects

Assets bug fixes

  • Update map asset
  • Fix image assets
  • Add lifespan for image assets

Audio bug fixes

  • Fix audio loading type and loading time
  • Update Wukong and Holy Monk audio

Changed files in this update

Divinity Chronicles Content Depot 1449071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.