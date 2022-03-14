Weekly Update! 2022-03-13

Hello everyone! This is the first week of release! Thank you everyone for your support and feedback! This week we focus on fixing bugs, optimizing performance and cleaning up text.
Optimization
- Purge effect assets in entrance scene to reduce memory usage
- Optimize image asset memory usage
- Add lifespan for image assets
- Improve scene loading performance
- And many other optimization fixes
Balance
Game Logic
- In the event of death, consume resurrect consumables first before triggering resurrect relics.
- Trial 1: Add 1 common Attack card to the initial deck.
- Event “Lord of Chaos”: limit to remove up to 5 card from deck, and increase the price (5 Max HP->8 Max HP)
Wukong
- Leverage Strength: apply discount factor to the damage scalar.
White Dragon
- No balance patch.
Holy Monk
- Transcendent: effect can’t accumulate anymore
- Tough decision: the curse card is shuffled to draw card instead of hand
Neutral Card
- Divine Beads: reduce energy cost to 0
NPC
- Skeleton Queen: more attack intent
- Buddha of Future: Inner Peace now applies 3 deflect instead of 5 deflect.
Companion
- Peach Fairy: enhance and redesign her cards
Relics
- Golden Robe: redesign Golden Robe entirely
- Fortune Spell: now can’t be sold after use
Consumables
- Cursed Human Rib: enhance effect (3->5 curses)
Bug Fixes
Game logic bug fixes
- Fix a bug when Chained Attack is played under AOE
- Fix achievement bugs
- Update leaderboard
- Fix no-exit by pressing the escape key
Localization and text bug fixes
- Fix tutorial text
- Typo fix for UI
- Typo and description fix for relic and consumables
- Text bug fix for White Dragon’s Talent Tree
UI and Effects bug fixes
- Backpack UI fix for hover and auto-hide* Fix some player effects
Assets bug fixes
- Update map asset
- Fix image assets
Audio bug fixes
- Fix audio loading type and loading time
- Update Wukong and Holy Monk audio
Changed files in this update