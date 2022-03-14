 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blight Playtest update for 14 March 2022

Update v0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8363914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixing a few issues introduced in the previous update, and some much needed balance changes. Thanks for all your reports!

Balance:

  • Slightly increased the generation chance of ginseng and all the various mushrooms
  • Reduced the amount of poison from spotted red mushroom soup
  • Slightly reduced the amount of Blight from contaminated coyote and wolf meat
  • Slightly increased the amount of hunger replenishment from fresh coyote meat
  • Fixed cooked sausages having almost no Blight

Fixes:

  • Fix issue where certain saves would suddenly not be loadable with a "Could not load game" message
  • Fix so that the "[LMB] Place down" when holding logs will actually work now under click-to-move control mode, if the cursor is close to your character
  • Fix various font outlines when using the Russian language setting so that things are much easier to read against the the terrain
  • Tweak first task description in the "More realistic" mode to make it more clear that the home village is inaccessible
  • Fix the home village and region names not showing up in the task descriptions after loading a save
  • Fix chamomile flowers not properly switching to dry version when reaching 100% dryness while on the ground, and not in your inventory
  • Fix collision issue with lean-to when lying down on the bedroll, now the character properly animates onto the bedroll under the lean-to
  • Fix crafting list so that the selected required tool is properly preserved if you move it around in your inventory
  • Fix creature harvesting to be the proper times, they were made a lot slower by accident in the last update
  • Fix game breakage when crafting an equippable item (like a jug) while both hands are taken up by two separate items
  • Fix a few Russian translation mistakes

Other changes:

  • Allow bear meat to be cut up into a bunch of meat strips

Changed files in this update

Blight Playtest Mac Depot 1647101
  • Loading history…
Blight Playtest Windows Depot 1647102
  • Loading history…
Blight Playtest Linux Depot 1647103
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.