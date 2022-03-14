Update v0.5.1

Fixing a few issues introduced in the previous update, and some much needed balance changes. Thanks for all your reports!
Balance:
- Slightly increased the generation chance of ginseng and all the various mushrooms
- Reduced the amount of poison from spotted red mushroom soup
- Slightly reduced the amount of Blight from contaminated coyote and wolf meat
- Slightly increased the amount of hunger replenishment from fresh coyote meat
- Fixed cooked sausages having almost no Blight
Fixes:
- Fix issue where certain saves would suddenly not be loadable with a "Could not load game" message
- Fix so that the "[LMB] Place down" when holding logs will actually work now under click-to-move control mode, if the cursor is close to your character
- Fix various font outlines when using the Russian language setting so that things are much easier to read against the the terrain
- Tweak first task description in the "More realistic" mode to make it more clear that the home village is inaccessible
- Fix the home village and region names not showing up in the task descriptions after loading a save
- Fix chamomile flowers not properly switching to dry version when reaching 100% dryness while on the ground, and not in your inventory
- Fix collision issue with lean-to when lying down on the bedroll, now the character properly animates onto the bedroll under the lean-to
- Fix crafting list so that the selected required tool is properly preserved if you move it around in your inventory
- Fix creature harvesting to be the proper times, they were made a lot slower by accident in the last update
- Fix game breakage when crafting an equippable item (like a jug) while both hands are taken up by two separate items
- Fix a few Russian translation mistakes
Other changes:
- Allow bear meat to be cut up into a bunch of meat strips
