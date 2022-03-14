 Skip to content

Bastide update for 14 March 2022

Patch notes. Version 0.3.18

  • Happiness is affected by clothing, tools and shoes. It can be negative or positive.

  • Potentially fixed the pasture worker issue where they keep switching directions rapidly.

  • Fletcher now uses feathers to create arrows.

  • Attack notification will no longer disappear when the leader starts charging towards someone. Instead, it should stay up till they die or decide to go home.

  • Fixed barracks issue where unassigned soldiers or archers would be resigned the next day.

  • Added version number to the early access at the bottom right.

  • Feather output is shown on the build menu for the gatherer's hut.

  • Changed default firewood cap from 1000 > 100.

  • Updated the amount of firewood made shown in building HUD.

  • Updated happiness description to mention that cheese increases happiness.

  • Updated barracks info shown on the build menu to state that archers can also be recruited.

  • Improved pig, cow, deer and goat roaming.

  • Fixed pasture water carrying speed.

  • Fixed walk speed for putting out fires.

  • Fixed gate plot not showing name when clicked on.

  • Fixed and translation for tailor hud.

