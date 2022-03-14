Patch notes. Version 0.3.18
-
Happiness is affected by clothing, tools and shoes. It can be negative or positive.
-
Potentially fixed the pasture worker issue where they keep switching directions rapidly.
-
Fletcher now uses feathers to create arrows.
-
Attack notification will no longer disappear when the leader starts charging towards someone. Instead, it should stay up till they die or decide to go home.
-
Fixed barracks issue where unassigned soldiers or archers would be resigned the next day.
-
Added version number to the early access at the bottom right.
-
Feather output is shown on the build menu for the gatherer's hut.
-
Changed default firewood cap from 1000 > 100.
-
Updated the amount of firewood made shown in building HUD.
-
Updated happiness description to mention that cheese increases happiness.
-
Updated barracks info shown on the build menu to state that archers can also be recruited.
-
Improved pig, cow, deer and goat roaming.
-
Fixed pasture water carrying speed.
-
Fixed walk speed for putting out fires.
-
Fixed gate plot not showing name when clicked on.
-
Fixed and translation for tailor hud.
