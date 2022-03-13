Patch Notes: ea v0.3.1

EA Release - 0.3.1 Notes
Developer Notes
*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***
New - A few more people have moved to the Isle of Talos
New - New annotated maps have been added for the following zones:
Bandit Caves,Blackwater Marsh, Dragonspine Mountains, Druinhills, Druinport Sewers, Elderwood, Elderwood Forest, Emerald Jungle,
Goblin Mines, Isle of Talos, Kalen's Pass, Kobolds Lair, Medusa's Lair, Meririch Valley, Murkwater Swamp, Soduruin, Southern Westernlands, Stonehammer Keep,
Tamaras, Tamaras Desert, Northern Westernlands, Edgefair
New - Small hamlet in Northern Westernlands has new residents
New - Learning, Dodge, Expert Learning, and Expert Dodge skill trainers have been added - didn't realize they were missing.
New - Some of the empty towns now have residents (trainers, shops, etc)
-
Fixed - Medusa's Lair now has an exit - sorry about that
Informational - Adjusted the ID Monster ability skill again. Should be a bit easier to ID those monsters.
Informational - Added some more "goodies" to Kalen's Pass.
Informational - Investigate some of the statues in the Medusa's Lair
Changed files in this update