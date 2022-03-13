This patch is for minor bug fixes and a quality of life change.
-SCP Hybrid doesn't emit blood effect when shot after death.
-SCP Hybrid doesn't continue movement animations after death.
-A brightness slider was added to the in game menu to in response to a valued players review (@NireIG). The brightness is meant to be dark, so the new slider goes just bright enough to help support darker monitors. We appreciate all feedback from the players in the reviews so far. Hope you enjoy the free game!
SCP: Abhorrent update for 13 March 2022
Patch 1.2
