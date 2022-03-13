Patch 0.0.3j

Note to community: I want to sincerely apologize for the recent issues with saving. I know how absolutely disheartening and frustrating losing progress is, and it is absolutely gut wrenching to me that some of you have spent time that ended up not being saved. I am working hard to ensure this is resolved and fixed moving forward. Again, I am VERY sorry.
- New craftable build parts (bullet proof glass window cover, new lighting option, wood stairs)
- New collectibles
- New records
- New helmets / masks
- More adjustments to the save system
- Fixed multiple bugs with street light harvesting
- Fixed another inventory weight bug (Thanks Jester!)
- Possible fix for the infinite rocks
Changed files in this update