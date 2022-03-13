 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 13 March 2022

Patch 0.0.3j

Note to community: I want to sincerely apologize for the recent issues with saving. I know how absolutely disheartening and frustrating losing progress is, and it is absolutely gut wrenching to me that some of you have spent time that ended up not being saved. I am working hard to ensure this is resolved and fixed moving forward. Again, I am VERY sorry.

  • New craftable build parts (bullet proof glass window cover, new lighting option, wood stairs)
  • New collectibles
  • New records
  • New helmets / masks
  • More adjustments to the save system
  • Fixed multiple bugs with street light harvesting
  • Fixed another inventory weight bug (Thanks Jester!)
  • Possible fix for the infinite rocks

