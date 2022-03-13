 Skip to content

Karryn's Prison update for 13 March 2022

Patch Notes for v.1.0.5b

Build 8363372

Hello Wardens! I'm currently dealing with wrist pain so I'll keep the comments short. Please remember to warm up and stretch your body while subjugating those rowdy inmates! Here is the changelog for v.1.0.5b!

  • Added new cut-in variations for: Mouth ejaculations - werewolf; Boobs petting - lizardman, orc, goblin; Making out - goblin, orc, lizardman
  • Karryn's cockiness now resets properly at the start of New Game Plus.
  • Fixed minor bugs.
  • Corrected minor typos.

As always, stay up to date by following us on our Discord and Twitter accounts!
Discord: https://discord.gg/Zb7gG3u
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Remtairy

