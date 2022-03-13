Update 4.2 - Small fixes

Hello everyone, we are making some minor fixes to the game, always focusing on improving the experience and remove all the possibilities of bugs that arise.
- Translated the developer position information on the credits screen
- Changed the design of the first part of level 26, where it was possible to stack 2 boxes and throw them on the trampoline, causing a bug that crashed the trampoline, now it no longer happens.
- Fixed a bug in level 28, where in block 2 sometimes the box would crash after leaving the conveyor
Thanks to everyone for the support
