Pets at Work update for 13 March 2022

Update 4.2 - Small fixes

Update 4.2 - Small fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8363334 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we are making some minor fixes to the game, always focusing on improving the experience and remove all the possibilities of bugs that arise.

  • Translated the developer position information on the credits screen
  • Changed the design of the first part of level 26, where it was possible to stack 2 boxes and throw them on the trampoline, causing a bug that crashed the trampoline, now it no longer happens.
  • Fixed a bug in level 28, where in block 2 sometimes the box would crash after leaving the conveyor

Thanks to everyone for the support

Changed files in this update

Pets at Work Content Depot 1787761
