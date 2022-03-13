 Skip to content

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 13 March 2022

Update 0.13.0

Features

  • Added procedural fences.
  • Added anti-aliasing option.

Updates

  • Updated height tools to prevent editing the terrain directly beneath players.
  • Double the speed of the terrain smoothing tool.
  • Updated grass rendering to be more performant and allow more variations and details in future updates.
  • Updated flag with cloth-simulation tied into weather system.

Improvements

  • Improved performance of painting surfaces.
  • Tee and cup buttons now become disabled when the maximum have been placed.

Fixes

  • Fixed placing a cup then tee creating a broken hole.
  • Fixed open hole notice showing for every hole.
  • Fixed being able to place tee and cup out of bounds.
  • Fixed being able to use the change time hotkeys when the console it open.

