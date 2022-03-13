Update 0.13.0

Features
- Added procedural fences.
- Added anti-aliasing option.
Updates
- Updated height tools to prevent editing the terrain directly beneath players.
- Double the speed of the terrain smoothing tool.
- Updated grass rendering to be more performant and allow more variations and details in future updates.
- Updated flag with cloth-simulation tied into weather system.
Improvements
- Improved performance of painting surfaces.
- Tee and cup buttons now become disabled when the maximum have been placed.
Fixes
- Fixed placing a cup then tee creating a broken hole.
- Fixed open hole notice showing for every hole.
- Fixed being able to place tee and cup out of bounds.
- Fixed being able to use the change time hotkeys when the console it open.
Changed files in this update