-Added New Location (Alchemist's House.)
-Added Alchemy Table In The Alchemist House Where You Can Craft Potions.
-Added Alchemists Book That You Can Purchase From The Wizard To Enter The Alchemist's House.
-Added Max HP And Mana Potions To The Alchemy Table.
-Added Chests To The Alchemist's House (More To Be Added In Future Updates.)
-Added Jump To Controls (Exclusive To Warrior Currently.)
-https://www.patreon.com/slickhead
-Disabled Input During Cutscenes.
Spawn Kings update for 13 March 2022
Update 3.6
