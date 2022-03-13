 Skip to content

Spawn Kings update for 13 March 2022

Update 3.6

Update 3.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added New Location (Alchemist's House.)
-Added Alchemy Table In The Alchemist House Where You Can Craft Potions.
-Added Alchemists Book That You Can Purchase From The Wizard To Enter The Alchemist's House.
-Added Max HP And Mana Potions To The Alchemy Table.
-Added Chests To The Alchemist's House (More To Be Added In Future Updates.)
-Added Jump To Controls (Exclusive To Warrior Currently.)
-Disabled Input During Cutscenes.

