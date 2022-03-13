Patch 5.3.5

Note: This new patch makes it so farms and towers are now only buildable on top of minor building sites.
However, for those who prefer playing without building sites, a mod has been added to the Steam Workshop which removes the building site requirements and makes them not appear on maps - the No Building Sites mod. Additionally, many of the classic skirmish maps now have map-specific settings which likewise disable building sites.
-
5.3.5 Changelog
- Buildings
- Farms and towers can now only be built on top of "Minor Building Site" locations.
- Added Troll Farm building. If it is owned by the neutral player, it will spawn Troll Warriors.
- Elven Farms will now spawn Elven Swordsmen if they are owned by the neutral player.
- Fixed the Goblin Mason's Shop animations.
- Difficulties
- Fixed issue with the AI resource gathering bonus under Hard difficulty which actually made it earn less resources than under Normal difficulty.
- Heroes
- Fixed issue which could cause character experience to not be properly applied when loading a saved game.
- Items
- Added Easter Egg item (consumable, heals 5 HP). This item only drops in the game when it is Easter season in the real world.
- Map Editor
- Fixed issue which caused the F10 editor menu to no longer work after exiting and re-entering the map editor.
- Maps
- Minor building sites are now generated on many maps.
- Added many predefined minor building sites for the Earth scenario map.
- Added support for maps to have their own settings which affect game rules (e.g. whether building sites are required for buildings).
- Disabled the building site feature for the Central Park, Little Island, Looking Upwards, No Man's Land, North-South Conflict, Northern Lakes and Time for Decisions custom maps.
- Added the "Hamlets" custom map, based on the map from Battle for Wesnoth of the same name (which is licensed under an open-source license). This map has rules which make gameplay more akin to Wesnoth: buildings are capturable, each player starts only with a barracks (no town hall or workers) and a military unit, farms are capturable and provide copper income per minute, and many neutral farms are pre-placed on the map.
- Added the "Lorraine Plain" custom map (256x256, 2 players), based on the map from 0 A.D. of the same name (which is licensed under an open-source license).
- Fixed a bug which could cause mercenary camps to be generated without a civilization.
- Pathfinding
- Made improvements to pathfinder performance.
- Quests
- Fixed crash which could happen in the final dialogue of the Svegdir's Journey side-quest.
- Scenarios
- Added neutral Elven and Troll Farms in mythical times in Britain and Scandinavia.
- Times of Day
- Added preference to enabe/disable the time of day shading.
- Units
- Unit selection is now shown as a rectangle.
- When the player's own units are selected, the middle parts of the selection rectangle lines will become yellow/orange/red, depending on damage taken.
- Unit HP bars are now only shown if the new "HP Bar" preference is enabled (disabled by default).
Changed depots in development branch