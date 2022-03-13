 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wyrmsun update for 13 March 2022

Patch 5.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8363120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note: This new patch makes it so farms and towers are now only buildable on top of minor building sites.

However, for those who prefer playing without building sites, a mod has been added to the Steam Workshop which removes the building site requirements and makes them not appear on maps - the No Building Sites mod. Additionally, many of the classic skirmish maps now have map-specific settings which likewise disable building sites.

  • 5.3.5 Changelog

  • Buildings
  • Farms and towers can now only be built on top of "Minor Building Site" locations.
  • Added Troll Farm building. If it is owned by the neutral player, it will spawn Troll Warriors.
  • Elven Farms will now spawn Elven Swordsmen if they are owned by the neutral player.
  • Fixed the Goblin Mason's Shop animations.
  • Difficulties
  • Fixed issue with the AI resource gathering bonus under Hard difficulty which actually made it earn less resources than under Normal difficulty.
  • Heroes
  • Fixed issue which could cause character experience to not be properly applied when loading a saved game.
  • Items
  • Added Easter Egg item (consumable, heals 5 HP). This item only drops in the game when it is Easter season in the real world.
  • Map Editor
  • Fixed issue which caused the F10 editor menu to no longer work after exiting and re-entering the map editor.
  • Maps
  • Minor building sites are now generated on many maps.
  • Added many predefined minor building sites for the Earth scenario map.
  • Added support for maps to have their own settings which affect game rules (e.g. whether building sites are required for buildings).
  • Disabled the building site feature for the Central Park, Little Island, Looking Upwards, No Man's Land, North-South Conflict, Northern Lakes and Time for Decisions custom maps.
  • Added the "Hamlets" custom map, based on the map from Battle for Wesnoth of the same name (which is licensed under an open-source license). This map has rules which make gameplay more akin to Wesnoth: buildings are capturable, each player starts only with a barracks (no town hall or workers) and a military unit, farms are capturable and provide copper income per minute, and many neutral farms are pre-placed on the map.
  • Added the "Lorraine Plain" custom map (256x256, 2 players), based on the map from 0 A.D. of the same name (which is licensed under an open-source license).
  • Fixed a bug which could cause mercenary camps to be generated without a civilization.
  • Pathfinding
  • Made improvements to pathfinder performance.
  • Quests
  • Fixed crash which could happen in the final dialogue of the Svegdir's Journey side-quest.
  • Scenarios
  • Added neutral Elven and Troll Farms in mythical times in Britain and Scandinavia.
  • Times of Day
  • Added preference to enabe/disable the time of day shading.
  • Units
  • Unit selection is now shown as a rectangle.
  • When the player's own units are selected, the middle parts of the selection rectangle lines will become yellow/orange/red, depending on damage taken.
  • Unit HP bars are now only shown if the new "HP Bar" preference is enabled (disabled by default).

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 8363120
Wyrmsun Windows Content Depot 370071
Wyrmsun: Brising Faction Flair Pack (445341) Depot Depot 445341
Wyrmsun: Joruvellir Faction Flair Pack (645220) Depot Depot 645220
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.