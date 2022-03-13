 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dark Desire 1 update for 13 March 2022

EP05 and Music Player

Share · View all patches · Build 8362995 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Select a music from different genres and have a fun image of a dancing character. (available from the MENU). :)
Episode 05 and other improvements uploaded.

Next update will be with more paths and choices from previous episodes.

Changed files in this update

Dark Desire 1 Content Depot 1894881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.