Car Tehc update for 13 March 2022

Early Access Update 6

Free Mode

Choose your favorite car, set how many HP it will have, paint the car the color you want and go for a ride.

  • You can switch to the free mode menu with the new "FreeMod" button added to the main menu.
  • You can choose the car you want using the arrows.
  • You can adjust the hp of the car using the "hp slider".
  • You can write the color you want in the "New Color" section (Colors must be in English)

