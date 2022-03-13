Early Access Update 6

Free Mode
Choose your favorite car, set how many HP it will have, paint the car the color you want and go for a ride.
- You can switch to the free mode menu with the new "FreeMod" button added to the main menu.
- You can choose the car you want using the arrows.
- You can adjust the hp of the car using the "hp slider".
- You can write the color you want in the "New Color" section (Colors must be in English)
