Handy Harry's Haunted House Services update for 13 March 2022

Update Beta 1.7d

Share · View all patches · Build 8362894 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,
Here are this update's patch notes:

  • New menu and shop UI icon and buttons
  • Fixed tooltips not appearing on the main menu
  • Improved stability issues caused by stunning
  • Added Discord and Steam buttons to the main menu
  • Fixed minor collision issues

Please let me know if you experience any other issues or have any kind of feedback. Quickest way of getting in touch with me is by joining the discord group here: https://discord.gg/fJWwnSS

Have fun, get Spooked!
Ben.

Changed files in this update

Handy Harry's Haunted House Services Depot 1310511
