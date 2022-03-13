Update Beta 1.7d

Hey guys,
Here are this update's patch notes:
- New menu and shop UI icon and buttons
- Fixed tooltips not appearing on the main menu
- Improved stability issues caused by stunning
- Added Discord and Steam buttons to the main menu
- Fixed minor collision issues
Please let me know if you experience any other issues or have any kind of feedback. Quickest way of getting in touch with me is by joining the discord group here: https://discord.gg/fJWwnSS
Have fun, get Spooked!
Ben.
Changed files in this update