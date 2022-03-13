- Fixed and updated steamworks api (Mostly with achievements and leaderboards)
- Fixed medal being off when you beat a challenge or custom level
- Added "Reload leaderboards" when you beat a challenge
- Added 15 new levels (week 8 and 9) in endless run, most are medium and easy difficulty
- Updated game engine to the latest version, which should fix some windows 7 problems
- Added motivational speech when you load the newest calendar levels
- You have to hold CTRL in order to see the player count in game
The Colorful Creature update for 13 March 2022
TCC Beta 1.8.6.3 (Patch 1)
