The Colorful Creature update for 13 March 2022

TCC Beta 1.8.6.3 (Patch 1)

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed and updated steamworks api (Mostly with achievements and leaderboards)
  • Fixed medal being off when you beat a challenge or custom level
  • Added "Reload leaderboards" when you beat a challenge
  • Added 15 new levels (week 8 and 9) in endless run, most are medium and easy difficulty
  • Updated game engine to the latest version, which should fix some windows 7 problems
  • Added motivational speech when you load the newest calendar levels
  • You have to hold CTRL in order to see the player count in game

