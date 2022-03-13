 Skip to content

Quasimorphosis update for 13 March 2022

Version 0.1.3

Version 0.1.3

GAMEPLAY AND BALANCE

  • The mechanics of wound infection has been reworked.
  • Fire 9mm cartridges have been reworked: now they set fire to the target instead of setting fire to the tile below it. Dragon Barrage ammo works according to the old logic.
  • Floor and wall tiles now have more durability.
  • Elevators are now completely indestructible.
  • Demons after eccolapse will no longer act on the same turn.
  • Large fire now destroys objects in the cage below it.

UX

  • Added the ability to send bug reports from the main menu and the pause menu.
  • A long-range attack mode (shooting/throwing) on ​​the tile above the cursor has been added: if L.Shift is pressed and LMB is pressed, the character will attack in the direction of the tile under the cursor.
  • By pressing F1 during the game, the help section with game controls will be displayed.
  • Added text scroll element for terminals.
  • The exit from the floor on the minimap will be displayed with a more visible animated element.

FIXES

  • Generation bug with missing elevator to the trail has been fixed. floor.
  • Fixed generation bug when there was an obstacle in front of the door to the room.
  • The name of the wound in English has been fixed. localization, was “shoulder frostbite”, became “shoulder fracture” and now corresponds to the actual type of wound.
  • Fixed that the tab button (open inventory) from the Health Monitor screen did not work.

