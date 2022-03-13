Version 0.1.3

GAMEPLAY AND BALANCE
- The mechanics of wound infection has been reworked.
- Fire 9mm cartridges have been reworked: now they set fire to the target instead of setting fire to the tile below it. Dragon Barrage ammo works according to the old logic.
- Floor and wall tiles now have more durability.
- Elevators are now completely indestructible.
- Demons after eccolapse will no longer act on the same turn.
- Large fire now destroys objects in the cage below it.
UX
- Added the ability to send bug reports from the main menu and the pause menu.
- A long-range attack mode (shooting/throwing) on the tile above the cursor has been added: if L.Shift is pressed and LMB is pressed, the character will attack in the direction of the tile under the cursor.
- By pressing F1 during the game, the help section with game controls will be displayed.
- Added text scroll element for terminals.
- The exit from the floor on the minimap will be displayed with a more visible animated element.
FIXES
- Generation bug with missing elevator to the trail has been fixed. floor.
- Fixed generation bug when there was an obstacle in front of the door to the room.
- The name of the wound in English has been fixed. localization, was “shoulder frostbite”, became “shoulder fracture” and now corresponds to the actual type of wound.
- Fixed that the tab button (open inventory) from the Health Monitor screen did not work.
