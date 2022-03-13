Patch 0.16.0

Added mountable banner-clothed horses which has 1600 movement speed as compared to a character sprint at 600 speed.
New stables built at the desert islands will spawn 3 horses per stable, up to the max population. Movement speed of horsemen are not affected when attacking, aiming or staggering.
Villagers on horses will dismount when doing an action that cannot be done while mounted, such as eating at a table, or sleeping on their bed.
Horses are invulnerable for now, and stay in the server until a manual save is done.
Keep your horses safe from thieves, there is no teleport or return to stables feature yet.
Added F6 mount up command and F7 dismount command for nearby villagers.
Changes:
- Previous F6-F9 commands of getting better tools or weapons have been shifted into the villager dialogue.
- F10 command of having everyone to go sleep has been shifted to F8.
- Removed Fast Travel due to the availability of horses.
- Size of shields increased slightly to provide more cover.
- Sounds are attached and follow the actors instead of remaining at the location where it spawned.
Fixes:
- Some improvements made to the process of a player loading into the server.
- Blocks in between the edges of two towns being invisible.
Changed files in this update