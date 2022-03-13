0.5.8b changelist

- Difficulty changes:
- Increased damage of all enemies
- Lowered health of all enemies
- Reduced enemy speed on Hazard 4 and 5
- Increased reaction time of max difficulty AI
- Enemies will now always react to damage (even when the damage source is outside their sensor range)
- Reworked enemy spawning
- Reworked enemy generator placement
- Weapon splash damage now affects static objects
- Reduced damage impact forces
- Increased window skybox intensity
- Various FX improvements
- Reduced screenshake radius of enemy explosions
- Added Steam Cloud support for save games
- Fixed incorrect eye height for Heavy Turret enemy
- Fixed missing AI sound event for Exopod projectiles
- Fixed misaligned firing points for Tank enemy
- Fixed remote event camera orientation for horizontal surfaces
- Fixed inconsistent chat input behaviour for players with long usernames
- Fixed clients being disconnected when the server starts a new game
- Fixed a bug that could cause death explosion sounds to be skipped
- Fixed enemy spawning interrupting player HUD sounds
Changed files in this update