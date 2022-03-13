 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 13 March 2022

0.5.8b changelist

Build 8362670

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Difficulty changes:
  • Increased damage of all enemies
  • Lowered health of all enemies
  • Reduced enemy speed on Hazard 4 and 5
  • Increased reaction time of max difficulty AI
  • Enemies will now always react to damage (even when the damage source is outside their sensor range)
  • Reworked enemy spawning
  • Reworked enemy generator placement
  • Weapon splash damage now affects static objects
  • Reduced damage impact forces
  • Increased window skybox intensity
  • Various FX improvements
  • Reduced screenshake radius of enemy explosions
  • Added Steam Cloud support for save games
  • Fixed incorrect eye height for Heavy Turret enemy
  • Fixed missing AI sound event for Exopod projectiles
  • Fixed misaligned firing points for Tank enemy
  • Fixed remote event camera orientation for horizontal surfaces
  • Fixed inconsistent chat input behaviour for players with long usernames
  • Fixed clients being disconnected when the server starts a new game
  • Fixed a bug that could cause death explosion sounds to be skipped
  • Fixed enemy spawning interrupting player HUD sounds

