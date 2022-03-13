 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 13 March 2022

v0.29 Patch Notes

Build 8362582

Smaller patch as I prepare to release the moth

Bugs:

  • Fixed an issue where monster girls that were unsealed would overlap with other girls.
  • Fixed a typo in mood ring description
  • The trader will no longer ask for a fanny pack if you don’t have it.
  • The duplicator will no longer create a fanny pack when a fanny pack isn't carried.
  • Trapped icon will now show again if you try to swap while trapped
  • Fixed the flare animation being so tiny
  • Fixed an fps drop during attacks
  • Fixed rapid fire not hitting multiple enemies

Balance:

  • Red Overflow is no longer resisted by slimes
  • Hellfire now inflicts a small amount of burn initially
  • The accuracy/dodge formula has been changed to increase their impact.
  • Unsealed girls will now start with 0 energy and be assigned to the rest station.

