v0.29 Patch Notes

Smaller patch as I prepare to release the moth
Bugs:
- Fixed an issue where monster girls that were unsealed would overlap with other girls.
- Fixed a typo in mood ring description
- The trader will no longer ask for a fanny pack if you don’t have it.
- The duplicator will no longer create a fanny pack when a fanny pack isn't carried.
- Trapped icon will now show again if you try to swap while trapped
- Fixed the flare animation being so tiny
- Fixed an fps drop during attacks
- Fixed rapid fire not hitting multiple enemies
Balance:
- Red Overflow is no longer resisted by slimes
- Hellfire now inflicts a small amount of burn initially
- The accuracy/dodge formula has been changed to increase their impact.
- Unsealed girls will now start with 0 energy and be assigned to the rest station.
Changed files in this update