I Fetch Rocks update for 13 March 2022

Patch notes for 0.1.7.1

13 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new Small Loop Break and Large Loop Break modules under "Data Processing>>Memory". These modules allow for recursive logic by preventing an infinite loop and deferring further processing to the next game tick.
  • Replaced white band on data cables with a band of directional arrows to show the direction that data travels
  • Significantly increased the presence of cobalt asteroids
  • Added labels to Binary Shift in/out ports

