Added a fov slider (experimental) that is enabled on s-widescreen. The weapon sights might not align properly.
Northern Journey update for 13 March 2022
Added s-widescreen fov slider (experimental)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Added a fov slider (experimental) that is enabled on s-widescreen. The weapon sights might not align properly.
Changed files in this update