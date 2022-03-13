 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Northern Journey update for 13 March 2022

Added s-widescreen fov slider (experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 8362515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a fov slider (experimental) that is enabled on s-widescreen. The weapon sights might not align properly.

Changed files in this update

Northern journey – depot Depot 1639791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.